Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,058 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $36,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 324,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 13.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

