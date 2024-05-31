Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,385 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Corebridge Financial worth $35,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CRBG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

