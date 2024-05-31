Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $43,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,967,595. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.