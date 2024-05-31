Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 59,447 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 791,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,447 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.34% of Evergy worth $41,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Evergy stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.