Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

