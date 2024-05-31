American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,018 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 181,643 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

