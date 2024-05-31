American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of –0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.4 million.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $17.44 on Friday. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.