Analysts Issue Forecasts for THOR Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for THOR Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Shares of THO stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

