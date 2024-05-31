Bank of Montreal Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:BMO)

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 171.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 454.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 467,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

