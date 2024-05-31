Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 43490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Specifically, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,201,507. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $117,720,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.