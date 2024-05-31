Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$64.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

