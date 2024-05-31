Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

