Carlyle Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CCIF)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $8.15 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

