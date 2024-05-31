CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Down to $82.40

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.40, but opened at $79.27. CAVA Group shares last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 1,769,847 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

CAVA Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of 227.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

