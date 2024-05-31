Celanese Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.02. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Celanese stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.48. Celanese has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Celanese by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

