Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) PT Lowered to $23.00

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $471.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

