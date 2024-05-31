Chardan Capital Weighs in on Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DYN)

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($2.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.87). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 66,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,704,154.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,408.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $67,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 66,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,704,154.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,998 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,716 shares of company stock worth $3,497,318. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

