Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.93, but opened at $38.03. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 53,612 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,885,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 511,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

