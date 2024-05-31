Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avantor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,455,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,591,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Avantor by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,538,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 951,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 843,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.