ConnectOne Bancorp’s (CNOB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

