Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at TD Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,856,016.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.