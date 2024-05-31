DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $211.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $197.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $224.16 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

