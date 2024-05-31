DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $227.95 and last traded at $227.42, with a volume of 1381000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.00.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

