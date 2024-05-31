DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,637 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $47,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 781,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,938 shares of company stock worth $56,763,369. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

