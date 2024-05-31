eCash Price Down 3.5% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $917.60 million and $15.10 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,356.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.34 or 0.00680752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00065388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00091043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,709,160,923,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,709,217,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

