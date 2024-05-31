Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

