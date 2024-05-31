Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1,168.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $6,867,000. High Ground Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 160,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $347.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

