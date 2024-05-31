El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $328.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.