Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,618,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,629,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,235 shares in the company, valued at $37,618,190.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

