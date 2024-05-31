Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 2.5% Higher

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price was up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 308,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,601,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.97 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

