Evercore ISI Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $630.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ULTA. Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.65.

Shares of ULTA opened at $385.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.82 and a 200-day moving average of $470.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

