Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Fair Isaac worth $61,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,302.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $745.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,254.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,216.96.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

