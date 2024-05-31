Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 295,426 shares.The stock last traded at $186.98 and had previously closed at $188.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,044.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,485,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

