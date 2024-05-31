Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 35,782 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.