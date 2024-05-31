Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 37,795 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

