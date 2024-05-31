Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $216.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $225.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.64.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

