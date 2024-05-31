Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

BATS:PJAN opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

