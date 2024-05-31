Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 12,930 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $99.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.