Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 5,523 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 110.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $58.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

