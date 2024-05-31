Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 7,677 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.72. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

