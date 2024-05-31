Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 8,445 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ITA opened at $133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
