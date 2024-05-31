Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 8,445 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,271,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA opened at $133.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.