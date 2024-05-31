Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.15 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,957,000 after buying an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 70,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after buying an additional 125,532 shares in the last quarter.

PJUL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

