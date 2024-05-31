Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $67.37 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.79.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
