Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

