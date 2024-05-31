Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1 Million Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

