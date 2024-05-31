Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.24 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.