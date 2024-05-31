Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 40,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,114,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.