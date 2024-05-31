Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

BNDX stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

