Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $430.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.65 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.42.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

