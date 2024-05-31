Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $237.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

